Letter: Student loan relief: Who doesn't like free stuff?

Student loan relief: Who doesn't like free stuff?

Well, here we go again, forgiving college loans for those making under a paltry $125,000 or $250,000 for a married couple. I'm not sure who comes up with these grandiose ideas, but this one takes the cake. Our national debt is approaching $31 trillion, but what's a trillion here or there? Not only are we spending a trillion dollars a year more than we take in in taxes, we now have the luxury of forgiving between $300 billion and $400 billion owed to us by those who knowingly took out college loans so they could earn a degree and have a better future.