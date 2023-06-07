Students need only follow the 'golden rule'

The June 3 editorial from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, "Theocracy's foot in the door," accurately described the dangers posed by theocracy-based legislation in many statehouses across the country.

Legislators who suggest that there is no separation between God and government are human beings with human failings. Their group-think theologies would invariably be tinged with their own sense of what scripture should be emphasized, de-emphasized, or ignored outright. Hence, biblical instruction in public schools would inevitably come to reflect the priorities, values and agenda of the legislators, course developers and teachers.

The only moral code that that is needed by students is the universally accepted golden rule, “Do unto others as you would have done unto yourself.” If adhered to, this would cure all that ails us.

Mark W. Siegel.

Henrico.