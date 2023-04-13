 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Study of colleges, universities needed

Study of colleges, universities needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia needs a major study group to examine the missions of our colleges and universities.

The April 8 article in The Times-Dispatch about the declining enrollment in our smaller colleges and universities reflects a need for such a study. 

The success of certain state universities is not simply coming at the expense of other schools — it is more likely being driven by the need to retool the struggling schools to better serve students and the state in a rapidly changing economy.

Rodger Provo. 

Fredericksburg.