Letter: Study of colleges, universities needed

Study of colleges, universities needed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia needs a major study group to examine the missions of our colleges and universities.

The April 8 article in The Times-Dispatch about the declining enrollment in our smaller colleges and universities reflects a need for such a study.

The success of certain state universities is not simply coming at the expense of other schools — it is more likely being driven by the need to retool the struggling schools to better serve students and the state in a rapidly changing economy.

Rodger Provo.

Fredericksburg.