No, children are not possessions

I was deeply offended by the tone of Glen Sturtevant’s recent commentary ("Railing against 'Parents Matter' is misguided," Sept. 2), in which he stated, “Children belong to their parents and their families.”

Children are not possessions. They are unique human beings, created in the image of God, with their own identities and rights. The so-called “parental rights” movement fails to recognize the personhood of our young people, with dangerous consequences. This attitude can lead to child abuse, increased youth homelessness and suicide rates, and exploitation of child labor.

Parenting is an awesome responsibility. Our duty as parents is not to control our children and mold them in our image, but to support them so that they can realize their full potential as the individuals they are.

We cannot protect our children from the realities of today’s world. We need to nurture them and make sure they have what they need to thrive. We need to help them develop critical thinking skills so that they are equipped to make sound decisions for themselves. Most of all, we need to let them know that they are loved and accepted for who they are, not who we want them to be.

Gail Christie.

Midlothian.