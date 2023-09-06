No, children are not possessions
I was deeply offended by the tone of Glen Sturtevant’s recent commentary ("Railing against 'Parents Matter' is misguided," Sept. 2), in which he stated, “Children belong to their parents and their families.”
Children are not possessions. They are unique human beings, created in the image of God, with their own identities and rights. The so-called “parental rights” movement fails to recognize the personhood of our young people, with dangerous consequences. This attitude can lead to child abuse, increased youth homelessness and suicide rates, and exploitation of child labor.
Parenting is an awesome responsibility. Our duty as parents is not to control our children and mold them in our image, but to support them so that they can realize their full potential as the individuals they are.
We cannot protect our children from the realities of today’s world. We need to nurture them and make sure they have what they need to thrive. We need to help them develop critical thinking skills so that they are equipped to make sound decisions for themselves. Most of all, we need to let them know that they are loved and accepted for who they are, not who we want them to be.
From the Archives: WCVE-TV
11-17-1964: Technician monitors program at dedication of E.T.V. station. Ceremony was broadcast live today over WCVE-TV's UHF facilities.
Staff photo
07-17-1970: B. W. Spiller, general manager of Central Virginia Educational Television Corp (WCVE-Channel 23), peers through the view finder of a General Electric color television camera given to his station by Jefferson Standard Broadcasting Co. of Virginia, operator of WWBT, Channel 12. Holding up Channel 23 call letters is Joseph W. Timberlake Jr., vice president and managing director of WWBT. The camera, valued at $40,000 will allow Channel 23 to present remote telecasts, including City Council coverage, in color.
Staff photo
12-13-1977: A workmen was lowered into a 33-foot-diameter dish-shaped antenna that was put into place yesterday at the Central Virginia Educational Television Station to receive programs beamed from a satellite. The installation at WCVE-WCVW is one of about 150 such receive-only antennas being installed at educational TV stations around the nation as part of the Public Broadcasting Service's plans to use a satellite rather than telephone lines to transmit programs. The 4 1/2-ton antenna here will be finely tuned by technicians in about a week, a WCVE spokesman said yesterday, but it's not expected to go into operation until late May, when other stations in the Southeast are ready. Similar receiving antennas are to be installed at stations in Norfolk and Roanoke.
Staff photo
09-14-1964: B.M. Spiller (left) and Dennis Starling check tape equipment in studio of WCVE-TV.
D.S. Pennell
02-18-1986: Third graders find same teacher in two different places. Mrs. Marriot Maynard beside video-taped TV program.
P.A. Gormus, Jr.
03-21-1966: W.C.V.E. T.V. Chesterfield County Mr. John E. Payne, Jr., control room supervisor.
Staff photo
06-07-1967: Boys become actors to help in television teaching. Mrs. A. J. Stewart photographs Henry Rowe, Jim Hecht, George Chauncey.
Staff photo
03-26-1964: Children in Prince Edward School study science with help of television. Complementary material on moon's phases is gained in classroom.
Staff photo
02-10-1960: Teacher Ann Weaver conducts a television course. Children watch for half-hour, then practice.
Staff photo
11-13-1963: Parents join their children in watching an educational television program in Miss Edith Gordon's fifth grade class at the J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School. The Richmond district of Parent-Teacher Associations, supporting the plans of the Central Virginia Educational Television Corp. for an ETV station here, asked elementary schools within a 50-mile radius to invite parents to class for a look at ETV for National Education Week. J.E.B. Stuart was one of the schools which did so. The district is asking its member P.T.A.s to subscribe funds for the ETV station.
Staff photo
08-31-1964: Mrs. Marjorie H. Cosby (left), Mrs. Margaret Berry watch test pattern. Teachers could see ETV Station's broadcast at Laburnum School.
Staff photo
10-03-1982: WCVE-TV (channel 23) facility on Sesame Street in Chesterfield County.
Staff photo
07-19-1979: Channel 23 crew sets up a mobile unit outside cell block 'B.'
Staff photo
06-18-1969: This is the production center of Virginia's newest educational television station, WVPT in Harrisonburg. The facility, beside a lake was on the campus of Madison College, was dedicated earlier this month. Dedication speakers included U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Jr. and State Sen. George Aldhizer II of Harrisonburg.
Staff photo