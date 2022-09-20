Letter: Suggestions for Lee Circle plan

Suggestions for Lee Circle plan

The interim planting plan as proposed for the former Lee Circle seems skillfully planned by professionals. To make this plan work, certain tweaks should be made with the species chosen. The liriope and day lilies should be replaced. There should be welcoming benches there should someone care to relax, meditate or read a book. Most importantly, the perennials chosen are fairly well suited for recycled planting and should be well maintained to replant in communities that have been marginalized for such landscaping improvements in the past, once a new plan is crafted. That’s the only way this proposal can be in any way considered fair. Schools, libraries and community centers should be given preference for the repurposed greenery. Let’s raise all boats with this project or leave it on the table.