Support diversity in education
So Hanover is getting rid of its equity committee. And, nationally, the GOP is working against any DEI (Diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts in public policy, the workplace, education, military and other essential parts of life in the U.S.
In education, especially, what is wrong with diversity and inclusion? Why wouldn't we want to help all children feel included regardless of how different they are from one another? We cannot forget that America's greatness has been built on diversity and inclusion — the melting pot.
And what about equity? Educators should not and do not want to "teach to the middle" (equality). Rather, teachers have always worked to find strategies and resources to meet the needs of each child (equity). It is challenging, of course, but it is how we strive to leave no child behind. Our leaders, our institution, and our communities should enthusiastically support these efforts.
PHOTOS: Run Richmond 16.19, Celebrating Unity in Diversity
Charity Bickcom, of Petersburg, helps Alexa Zafarana attach her race number before the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Eric Scott, of Richmond, greets fellow runners before the start of the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
A runner gets ready for the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Members of the Elegba Folklore Society performed a drum call in Kanawha Plaza before the race on Saturday.
Members of the Elegba Folklore Society perform a libation ceremony before the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners watch as members of the Elegba Folklore Society perform a libation ceremony before the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Members of the Elegba Folklore Society perform a libation ceremony before the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Djimon Hounsou (center) stretches before the start of the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners, including Djimon Hounsou (fourth from left), kick off the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners kick off the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 race in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
A runner crosses the T. Tyler Potterfield Memorial Bridge as they take part in RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners make their way around Brown's Island with Tredegar Iron Works in the background as they take part in RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners approach the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown's Island as they take part in RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners neared the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown’s Island on Saturday as they took part in the inaugural Run Richmond 16.19.
Runners stop to take a photo with the Emancipation and Freedom Monument on Brown's Island as they take part in RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners tackle the hill going up East Main St. from Shockoe Bottom during RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners hydrate as they tackle the hill going up East Main St. from Shockoe Bottom during RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners pass the Richmond Slavery Reconciliation Statue on East Main St. as they take part in RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Runners pass the Richmond Slavery Reconciliation Statue on East Main St. as they take part in RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
(From left) Members of the James River chapter of Jack and Jill of America Monica Davis, from Richmond, and Kimberly Franklin, from Chesterfield, as well as Erik Sheppard, from Richmond, help runners hydrate during RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
(From left) Kelechi (K.C.) Ogbonna, of Richmond, and Ben Phillips, from Austin, TX, engage in a little friendly competition as they make a sprint for the finish line during RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Naomi Daniel, of Raleigh, NC finished RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Djimon Hounsou (center) approaches the finish line of RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Djimon Hounsou (center) crosses the finish line of RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Tiffany Fleming (left), of Richmond, embraces friend Tiffany Copeland, of Dinwiddie, after they both ran in the RUN RICHMOND 16.19 event in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Dominic Swanger, 9, of Richmond, doubles back to accompany his mom, Micol Hutchison, across the finish line of the 6.19 m race of RUN RICHMOND 16.19 in Richmond, Va. on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
