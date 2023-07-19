Support diversity in education

So Hanover is getting rid of its equity committee. And, nationally, the GOP is working against any DEI (Diversity, equity and inclusion) efforts in public policy, the workplace, education, military and other essential parts of life in the U.S.

In education, especially, what is wrong with diversity and inclusion? Why wouldn't we want to help all children feel included regardless of how different they are from one another? We cannot forget that America's greatness has been built on diversity and inclusion — the melting pot.

And what about equity? Educators should not and do not want to "teach to the middle" (equality). Rather, teachers have always worked to find strategies and resources to meet the needs of each child (equity). It is challenging, of course, but it is how we strive to leave no child behind. Our leaders, our institution, and our communities should enthusiastically support these efforts.

Susan Landsidle.

Richmond.