Letter: Support for Herb Jones

Support for Herb Jones

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Because of redistricting, many Henrico residents are facing new choices this fall and are now in the First Congressional District where the incumbent, Rob Wittman, is facing a challenger, Herb Jones.

We strongly support Herb, a lifelong public servant who served two tours in Iraq in the Army and was awarded the Bronze Star. He also served as the New Kent County treasurer for twelve years. In the private sector, he has had a career in finance and co-founded a small tech business, providing him with broad experiences.

As delegates from western Henrico, we understand the needs of families and businesses here. Herb will prioritize our economy, making sure that inflation is brought under control. He will work to lower the cost of healthcare, so no one must choose between rent and a prescription or doctor’s visit. Herb also understands that includes access to mental healthcare.

Herb will stand up to politicians who try to roll back constitutional rights. Women must be able to make their own decisions, in consultation with their healthcare provider but free from government intervention.

Herb recognizes the threat of climate change and that our communities are suffering more frequent and severe weather events. To leave an inhabitable earth for our children we must act now, and Herb will.

Herb understands that our communities must be safe, which means supporting good policing and removing guns from violent criminals. Assault weapons don’t belong on our streets.

As a father and grandfather, Herb knows that to prepare our children for a successful future we need strong public schools with the best teachers. We need to prepare every student for a well-paying job or higher education that doesn’t leave them with a mountain of debt.

Please, vote and we hope you’ll join us in voting for Herb Jones.