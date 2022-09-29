Letter: Support for Rob Wittman

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/.

Support for Rob Wittman

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This November, we are facing a critical decision in the congressional midterm elections. I am proud to support Rob Wittman in November as the congressman for Virginia’s First Congressional District. Rob has proven to be a hard worker and dedicated public servant – constantly putting aside politics to deliver results to those he represents.

Rob spends significant time visiting with businesses, families, and individuals throughout the district to learn what people want from elected officials in Washington. He understands the importance of getting our economy back on track, and he has always advocated for pro-growth policies in Washington that will support hardworking American businesses and families. In his leadership position on the House Armed Services Committee, he constantly has the backs of our servicemembers, their families, and our nation’s dedicated veterans. Throughout his time in office, especially through the difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rob worked closely with the Federal Communications Commission and Virginia Telecommunications Initiative to expand broadband access to rural Virginians. He has also earned a reputation in Washington for holding his colleagues accountable to those they represent through legislation that would withhold members of Congress’ paychecks until they get their job done and pass a budget on time.

These are just a few examples of the way Rob is working to deliver results to his constituents in Virginia.

Recently, it feels like all we see coming from headlines in Washington is political bickering and not a lot of solutions, and it is not often you feel heard and represented. But that is not what you get with Rob Wittman. We desperately need his leadership in Washington – Rob truly understands and cares about the needs of our communities, and that is why I am proud to vote for Rob Wittman in November.

Dennis Sugumele.