Supporting Clean Cars law has consequences

During the recent General Assembly session, legislators pulled the plug on a bill to repeal the Clean Cars law and kept the commonwealth tied to California’s emission standards.

Because the Clean Cars law will remain in place, Virginians will begin to see the effects in 2024. Democrats in the General Assembly, however, will begin seeing the effects of this decision leading into November and at the polls during the election.

Some may say that the topic of EVs is controversial, but if you look at the data, most Virginians are in agreement about the issue. Only 25% are strongly or even somewhat in support of adopting California’s rules. This is according to a poll conducted by the Centrist Democrats of America.

According to the same survey, Virginians think that increasing the number of electric vehicles is the least important thing the government could be spending more money on. They would much rather see it spent on building new schools, infrastructure, dealing with childhood hunger, and other social issues.

While Virginia cannot make its own rules – it must follow either California’s standards or federal standards – the federal standards are more than sufficient to address climate change while allowing Virginia to prioritize other, more pressing issues in our state.

As the owner of a small business, I know the effects that the Clean Cars law could have on my business and on my customers. It’s important to me that my elected representatives understand these concerns and that the way they vote reflects what the majority of people want. So, to the legislators who voted not to repeal the Clean Cars law, ignoring what most Virginians want, remember this: We have a vote, too.

Tom Brooks.

King George.