Supreme Court ruling stalls ‘racial equity’
The Supreme Court’s ruling last week was evidentiary confirmation of long-held suspicions about the direction of civil rights in America. To be clear, that direction is backward. In one swift move, the predominant conservative justices stalled racial equity in college admissions. In the aftermath, we, the historically marginalized populations, are left with our rage. Rage being the offspring of hurt, disappointment, disregard, disrespect and grief. Affirmative action did not absolve us of these feelings, but it did act as a parasol, providing some relief from a system designed to inflict inferiority.
As both a scholar of marginalized populations and a licensed therapist, I feel torn. I feel validated in the fact that this accusation of victimhood, often worn by the afflicted, is somehow soothed, even if a tiny bit, by the salve of history in its repetitive marker of truth. Conversely, I know rage needs an outlet, even if through implosion. Should we vote our way to relief? How about march our way out of frustration? Or, should we pray our way into peace? Those channels to offset rage also bear the historical markers of truth — they, arguably, lack sustainability.
Black and brown folks are in a perpetual state of grief that is incensed by systems that house white supremacy. Every now and then, as showcased this week in this controversial ruling, the power structures remind us of the weight of power. We are holding the weight of its effects. We cling to the proverbs of our ancestors and activists who motivate us to believe despite the evidence. It is comforting. It is not a cure. I hope we resist the urge to suppress rage, but embrace another historical truth: The people hold the power. We simply have to believe it.
Melissa Miller-Felton.
Suffolk.
From the Archives: The Valentine
The Valentine, located at 1015 East Clay Street in downtown Richmond, was constructed starting in 1892 by Mann S. Valentine, Jr., the founder.
Valentine made his fortune from Valentine’s Meat Juice, a tonic made from pure beef juice and believed to be medicinal. Valentine was also an avid collector and possessed hundreds of historic objects. He died just a year after the foundation for the museum was poured, but left behind his personal collection at the 1812 Wickham House, also part of the museum.
The Valentine Museum opened in 1898 as the first private museum in Richmond.
Here’s a look back at the museum over the years from our archives.
