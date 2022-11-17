Letter: Supreme Court was right to overturn Roe

Supreme Court was right to overturn Roe

It is time to resolve this abortion issue. The precedent set by Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court for the last time, and I hope that all will read this and understand it.

The 10th amendment of our Constitution specifically reads: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

In overturning Roe, the Supreme Court was simply correcting an error that the Supreme Court of 50 years ago created. That court did not have the power to approve abortion for the entire country, per the 10th amendment. The word "abortion" does not exist in our Constitution, and is not a federal matter.

This issue belongs to each individual state, as do state income taxes, speed limits, vehicle inspections, voting procedures and other items that are specifically reserved to them, per the above mentioned amendment.

For Congress to even think about codifying abortion regulations violates that amendment, and the Senate parliamentarian should ratify this.

Frank Herrelko Jr.