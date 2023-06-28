Surplus land is more than a money grab

I read with concern about the state plan to sell valuable land adjacent to Virginia’s mental hospitals ("Virginia eyes sale of hundreds of acres of hospital lands," June 21). In an era when every mass shooting evokes Republican cries for more mental health services, such sales could fatally restrict our ability to provide needed facilities.

Does the commonwealth actually need the revenues from these sales, or are they occasioned by the interests of a group of individuals? Often, sales of “surplus” property benefit those in a position to affect the sales, or their cronies.

Before any sales are concluded, I hope that the Richmond Times-Dispatch and the Virginia attorney general will microscopically examine the proposed deals to ensure that no past or present elected or appointed official in a position to push this plan will benefit from the fees, commissions or any other payments associated with these unwise decisions.

William Walker.