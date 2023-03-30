Surprised by Stanford’s lack of decorum? Don’t be

It is hard to understand the surprise that many people have expressed [“Stanford brats throw a tantrum,” March 16] at the behavior of Stanford University law students as they heckled and harassed 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, an invited guest speaker at a public forum.

No one should be surprised, as these students had as an example of proper audience behavior members of the United States Congress. They shouted down the president of the United States, invited by them to give the annual State of the Union address. These members of Congress had the opportunity to rebut the president’s speech with their own address to the nation, but evidently that wasn’t enough for them.

They gave the entire country, including students of all ages, elementary through graduate school, an example of what has clearly now become acceptable behavior – no more polite silence for those with opposing views.

We should all be prepared for more to come, given this evidence of the erosion of manners amongst those elected to represent the American people. They evidently believe that we should say whatever we want, whenever we want, to whomever we want, with absolutely no regard for decorum. I, for one, am not surprised with the result at Stanford.

Karen Harris.

North Chesterfield.