Surprised by Stanford’s lack of decorum? Don’t be
It is hard to understand the surprise that many people have expressed [“Stanford brats throw a tantrum,” March 16] at the behavior of Stanford University law students as they heckled and harassed 5th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan, an invited guest speaker at a public forum.
No one should be surprised, as these students had as an example of proper audience behavior members of the United States Congress. They shouted down the president of the United States, invited by them to give the annual State of the Union address. These members of Congress had the opportunity to rebut the president’s speech with their own address to the nation, but evidently that wasn’t enough for them.
They gave the entire country, including students of all ages, elementary through graduate school, an example of what has clearly now become acceptable behavior – no more polite silence for those with opposing views.
People are also reading…
- Assistant principal at a Virginia high school charged with letting drunk student drive
- Meet the 2023 All-Metro gymnastics team, led by Mechanicsville’s Ally Livesay
- UPDATE: Penn State talks with Mike Rhoades, no decision made yet on coach's future
- Saltys Lobster & Co. brings lobster rolls, crab fries and soon lobster corn dogs to Richmond
- Here are five ways the Washington Commanders sale process could end, and their likelihood
- VCU Health has lost money for 12 straight months
- Rhoades watch: Evaluating pros and cons of VCU coach's potential move to Penn State
- Morrissey faces petit larceny hearing, pushes to hold wife's lawyers in contempt
- Meet the strong favorite to replace Mike Rhoades at VCU
- George Mason University president defends Youngkin's visit
- Successful VCU coaches commonly moved to higher levels
- Penn State board to meet Wednesday; VCU coach Mike Rhoades offered position
- VCU announces Ryan Odom as new men's basketball coach on same night of Rhoades' departure
- Richmond roots of St. Christopher's Jennings brothers helped Prince George transfers take leadership of Saints' athletic culture
- Cases of potentially dangerous fungus detected in Virginia
We should all be prepared for more to come, given this evidence of the erosion of manners amongst those elected to represent the American people. They evidently believe that we should say whatever we want, whenever we want, to whomever we want, with absolutely no regard for decorum. I, for one, am not surprised with the result at Stanford.
Karen Harris.
North Chesterfield.
Tags
- Savings Account
- Headline
- Politics
- Trade
- The Economy
- Legislation
- Finance
- Tourism
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Social Science
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Meteorology
- Physics
- Roads And Traffic
- Electricity
- Law
- Weapons
- Sociology
- Literature
- Medicine
- Oncology
- Physiology
- Non-criminal Law
- Christianity
- Education
- Job Market
- Anatomy
- School Systems
- Government Departments And Ministries
- Advertising
- Journalism
- Publishing
- Linguistics
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Construction Industry
- Hospitals
- Ballet
- Armed Forces
- Entertainment
- Music
- University
- Institutions
- Banking
- Sports
- Welfare
- Marine Biology
- Food
- Hydrography
- Revenue Services
- History
- Sculpture
- Ecology
- Postal Service
- Tv Broadcasting
- City Planning
- Police
- Technology
- Computer Science
- Energy
- Business
- Security And Public Safety
- Ethnology
- Agriculture
- Organic Chemistry
- Biology
- Administrative Law
- Psychology
- Criminal Law
- Crime
- Telecommunications
- Media And Communication