Teacher shortage highlights need for reform

I was thrilled to see the Richmond Times-Dispatch calling attention to Virginia’s education crisis with the April 10 article, “Backlog in Va. teacher license applications stalls candidates amid shortage.” I work alongside vocal parents, educators, administrators and lawmakers who agree the status quo for students and families in Virginia must change. Provisionally licensed teachers have been left to stand in the gap for students who need fully licensed educators in their classrooms. And teachers who are seeking full licensure are left waiting for the slow wheels of bureaucracy to turn.

Pandemic restructuring is cited as a contributor to these delays, according to the Virginia Department of Education. But as the state system of education continues its attempt to rebound from COVID-19, we have to offer Virginia families expanded educational choices now that will remain in place for the future.

The General Assembly reviewed many options for flexibility with licensing and also simply failed to pass many other legislative attempts to provide choice in education for our families. But circling around ideas for improvements to licensure or expanded reforms do not offer relief for families today. It’s time to admit the failures of the educational system as it stands and look toward alternatives. Models like Education Success Account (ESA) Programs, which have already proven to be a powerful model for success in other states, allow parents to set up a savings account funded with state dollars that could be used to cover educational expenses outside public schools in Virginia.

We must create more than one pathway for Virginia students, especially as we continue to face a system of education that does not meet the needs of each unique child. Virginia students and their families don’t have time to waste.

C. J. Sailor, state director, Americans for Prosperity Virginia.

