Letter: Teachers deserve our respect

Teachers deserve our respect

Editor:

There is no paid profession, none – not medicine, not the law, not engineering, not traveling to Mars or inventing electric vehicles – that is more critical to the intellectual health of society – be that society the city of Richmond, the Commonwealth of Virginia, or the United States of America – than public school teaching, pre-school through high school. Does society respect public school teachers as though they know this? No. Does society compensate public school teachers as though they believe this? No.

Nearly invariably, the citizens who would ban books have not read the books that they would ban. Nor do they typically read books. The median American reads four books a year, and I believe that that statistic exaggerates the reading habits of so many of us.

Nearly invariably, the citizens who would tell teachers how to teach and what to teach are themselves not highly educated. Indeed, I wonder what percentage of home-schooling parents have two or more years of college.

People have a need not to feel inferior. But do they tell their lawyer how to do his job? Do they tell their doctor what to prescribe for their condition? Of course not. But teachers are fair game.

Teachers deserve our respect, teachers deserve our appreciation, teachers deserve higher pay, much higher pay, pay that reflects their educational attainments and their contributions to society at large and to our very future.

David Abraham.