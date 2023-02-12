At the beginning of the new year, I left my English teaching assignment at a high school in Newport News. I then started a new position at a middle school with Hampton City Schools. To my bewilderment, it was far worse than where I had come from. Teachers are being battered, bruised and beat down by the American public school system for all the world to see. Does anyone care about the teachers?
Our voices have been muted and hands bound behind our backs. In districts across the country, teachers get little to no support from their administrators, parents, or even students.
Who could imagine that we’d be living in a time when teachers need protective gear and are forced to contemplate life and death decisions when they step foot in a classroom? To be a teacher in America’s public schools has become hazardous to one’s health.
It’s not just Virginia education – the divide is nationwide. America deserves better than what the education system is manufacturing: graduates who cannot read or write; colleges lowering standards to accommodate a generation that lacks basic knowledge and education; and young people who lack accountability and responsibility.
Teachers are the change we hope to see in the world; they are the light to a brighter future. The role of the teacher is to provide real education that draws the best out of our students – physically, mentally and spiritually. Teachers deserve their flowers, too – not just promises broken, and few.
Terry A O’Neal-Hogan.
Hampton.
