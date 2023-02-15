Teachers overburdened with new programs, mandates

The continuing nationwide exodus of teachers is an issue that goes far beyond inadequate compensation.

One of the main factors driving this exodus is the endless array of new programs and mandates that are continuously being forced on classroom teachers by state and federal politicians and local school boards.

Every time there is political pressure from some interest group, a new program or mandate is invented. Almost always, the primary responsibility for the program or mandate is dumped on classroom teachers who are already trying to manage the other new programs and mandates that have previously come down from on high.

This extreme overload is causing a lot of excellent teachers to decide that working in some other profession that pays as well or better is their only alternative.

It would make a very tangible difference for teachers if every time a new program or mandate is implemented, an existing one would be eliminated.

Perhaps the state superintendent and the state Board of Education could spend some time on this critical problem instead of focusing on rewriting history.

Frank Morgan.

Glen Allen.