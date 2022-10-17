Letter: Thank you for recipe

Thank you for recipe

Maybe it's a sign of my age, but I love reading the obituaries not only to keep up with friends and loved ones that I have lost but also to learn of the lives lived by people who I didn't know. I would like to thank the family of Sonya Fluckiger to include her recipe for date nut bars in their tribute to a wonderful mother and person! I plan on making the date bars and will keep her obituary with my recipe so that I can also pay tribute to this lovely lady that I may have not known but now I feel that she is a person that I wish that I had. It is truly a wonderful thing to read about someone who not only inspired her family but now has inspired me. Thank you!