Letter: Thank you for recipe

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Dear Editor:

Maybe it's a sign of my age, but I love reading the obituaries not only to keep up with friends and loved ones that I have lost but also to learn of the lives lived by people who I didn't know. I would like to thank the family of Sonya Fluckiger to include her recipe for date nut bars in their tribute to a wonderful mother and person! I plan on making the date bars and will keep her obituary with my recipe so that I can also pay tribute to this lovely lady that I may have not known but now I feel that she is a person that I wish that I had. It is truly a wonderful thing to read about someone who not only inspired her family but now has inspired me. Thank you!

Betty Moody.

Mineral. 

 