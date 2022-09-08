Letter: Thank you, Mayor Stoney for mental health focus

Thank you, Mayor Stoney for mental health focus

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Thank you, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney for showing the importance of mental health in the Black community.

Earlier this month, I attended a virtual event hosted by the Virginia Association of Recovery Residences and NAACP Richmond Branch for a discussion around mental health in Richmond’s Black community. I was really encouraged to see a full panel of leaders in the Black community, particularly Mayor Stoney’s participation.

The panelists discussed the mental health needs of the Black community and other underrepresented communities, including reducing barriers to access mental health care services, such as insurance coverage discrimination, cultural stigmas, transportation and geography.

Thank you to Mayor Stoney for recognizing mental health is not a Democratic issue or Republican issue and the need for more investments in mental health for all communities. Investments in mental health can often be the first thing that gets cut when we have the bad times come. Mayor Stoney stressed the importance of maintaining this funding through those times and working together on the ground with organizations like HCA Virginia and VARR within Richmond to put mental health at the center of personal wellness.

Ensuring that we are doing what we can to be physically sharp, intellectually sharp, and mentally sharp makes our community the best it can be. Richmond is very fortunate to have leaders such as Mayor Stoney helping direct the conversation and change the stigma surrounding mental health.

Sandra Antoine.