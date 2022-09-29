 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for fixing Vita Trail in Byrd Park

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Never thought I'd live to see it, but I did. Wow! Richmond Parks & Recreation is resurfacing the Vita Trail in Byrd Park near Police Memorial Way. I'll skip all the "about time" sarcasm, and go straight to a big, old "thank you" on behalf of all the walkers, joggers and runners. Thank you, thank you, thank you to Richmond Parks & Rec.

Ernest Irby.

Henrico.

 

 

