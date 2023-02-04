What an inspiring story in the Jan. 30 Richmond Times-Dispatch [“Home health nurse leads donation drives in area”] letting everyone know how very kind and thoughtful Crystal Holbrook-Gazoni is to spend so much of her time helping homeless women with children in Richmond's public housing projects.
What a wonderful, inspiring mission. We very frequently read about the many homeless women with children and their needs, don't we? I am trying desperately to remember the last time I read about homeless men with children needing help. I actually don't believe I have ever read about homeless men with children needing help. It seems our public housing projects are almost dedicated to these women.
What I do read a lot about, however, in newspapers, television, etc., are almost endless advertisements for erectile dysfunction. Hello? Gives me pause.
11-27-1976 (cutline): "Supermodern" is what an officer calls the main office banking lobby in the Broad and Grace Streets Arcade of Central National Bank. The area consists of about 14,000 square feet and will open on Monday, December 6. The lobby is party of a $4 million renovation of the arcade and portions of the banks main building at Third and Broad Streets. The renovation includes a small park in a corner of the bank property. Renovations for the entire project are about half completed, a bank spokesman said yesterday. Overall designers are Hankins and Anderson of Richmond.
02-01-1978 (cutline): Workmen have begun dismantling Central National Bank's weather sign atop its office and Central National Corp. headquarters at Third and Broad streets. A replacement sign with blue C-N-B letters on a white background is to be installed within the next two weeks, a bank spokesman said. He declined to discuss other details, saying that the bank is planning a ceremony when the installation is completed.
From the Archives: The Central National Bank building
The Central National Bank was a 23-story Art Deco building in downtown Richmond at 219 E. Broad Street. The building was designed by well known architect John Eberson in the 1920s. Once called the Central Fidelity Bank, (CFB) it was once Richmond’s tallest skyscraper.
02-05-1968: Central National Bank
Staff photo
05-01-1977 (cutline): Arch at end of banking hall.
Staff photo
06-30-1977: Central National Bank ceiling detail.
Staff photo
10-09-1991 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank's tower tapers as it rises. Shields Building is in the foreground.
Gary Burns
Staff photo
Wallace Clark
06-30-1977: Central National Bank
Staff photo
Central National Bank
02-12-1981 (cutline): Central Fidelity Bank lobby's Art Deco magnificence sets scene for post-concert party.