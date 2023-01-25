 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks for pro-life coverage

  • 0

Julie Buchanan from Central Virginia Waste Management Authority talks about when, where and how to recycle right in the metro Richmond area. 8@4 is presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

Thanks for pro-life coverage

Thank you for publishing the Associated Press article ["Post-Roe eyes shift to Congress"] about the pro-life march in the Jan. 21. issue of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. On a minor point, I do disagree with the article’s statement that the crowd appeared smaller than in past years. It was reported by the Catholic News Agency that the size of the march was one of the largest recorded, with one estimate at 150,000. I am aware that one local Christian denomination sent seven busloads of Richmonders to join the march.

On page A5 of the same paper there is another article about my state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi who sponsored Senate Bill 930 – aka, physician-assisted suicide. Hashmi called the choice to die a “personal decision made by the individual, their families, and their physician.” Thankfully Hashmi’s bill was defeated.

People are also reading…

Those who believe in the sanctity of human life from conception to natural death must now turn their full attention to their elected representatives on both the local and national levels.

Ellen Larkin Woodruff.

Midlothian.

From the Archives: Shockoe Slip

A look back at Shockoe Slip.

1 of 13

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News