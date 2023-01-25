Letter: Thanks for pro-life coverage

Thank you for publishing the Associated Press article ["Post-Roe eyes shift to Congress"] about the pro-life march in the Jan. 21. issue of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. On a minor point, I do disagree with the article’s statement that the crowd appeared smaller than in past years. It was reported by the Catholic News Agency that the size of the march was one of the largest recorded, with one estimate at 150,000. I am aware that one local Christian denomination sent seven busloads of Richmonders to join the march.