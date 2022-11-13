Letter: Thanks to Bill Lohmann for story on the amazing ‘Rocket’

Thanks to Bill Lohmann for story on the amazing ‘Rocket’

I wanted to express my deepest appreciation to Bill Lohmann for yet another wonderful story, this time about Rocket, Agecroft Hall & Gardens recently passed mascot [“Rocket, beloved 'lord of the manor' at Agecroft Hall, died last week, left a trail of friends and fans,” Nov. 8].

I’m so disappointed that my family and I did not have the opportunity to meet him; I certainly wanted to after reading Mr. Lohmann’s first article about Rocket last April. Also, to the kind and very special Susan Edwards of Agecroft’s horticultural staff, who was Rocket’s “favorite human”: Her profound love and respect of Rocket shines throughout the story, as does his affection for her.

Being a lover of cats and all animals, I am so grateful that compassionate souls like Ms. Edwards exist in this world, and that our earth is blessed with such amazing creatures like Rocket. Thank you so much to Mr. Lohmann and Ms. Edwards, and also to the Times-Dispatch for such an important reminder of, as Wendell Berry so eloquently speaks of, “The Peace of Wild Things.” I’ve been an RTD reader for most of my life – I’m 59 – and my family and I cannot imagine a day without it!

Karen Cheek.