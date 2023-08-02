Thanks to Dominion Energy, first responders

Last Monday, July 24, will go down as quite a memorable experience to this particular senior citizen. Due to local severe pop-up lightning and thunderstorms in my area, our neighborhood lost power late the night before. Being a light sleeper, I awoke up early Monday morning in order to make my drive to an appointment by 6:30 a.m. Thank goodness for my “being prepared,” which I had remembered from those early scouting days as a youth.

A total of five construction trucks from Dominion Energy greeted me on the street where I live while inching forward in my vehicle in order to make this early appointment on time.

It was only later on the same day that the power was restored. I also learned from a neighbor about the excitement, which I had missed. A fallen tree had sparked into a fire while hanging from a utility line, resulting in firetrucks rushing to the scene.

I wish at this time to thank these many workers in helping to save our old residential neighborhood from becoming a disaster. Well done folks!

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.