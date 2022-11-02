Letter: Thanks to road construction workers

Thanks to road construction workers

It has been most interesting to watch the progress of road construction upgrades made at the very busy intersection of Patterson Avenue and Parham Road unfold through the years. Residing in the western part of Henrico County, I have watched the construction on this stretch of road with a great deal of interest. This traffic bottleneck has seen many vehicle accidents at this particular intersection – including one involving me.

Recently, construction has been competed with new well-marked traffic lanes, installation of traffic lights, and greatly improved landscaping, such as retaining walls and pedestrian walkways.

Traffic patterns east to west and points to the north at this busy intersection have definitely improved with traffic flow. However, during peak hours the traffic moving southward on Parham is still congested, although moving more quickly through this intersection at the traffic signal.

Our unsung heroes have been the construction workers who have worked very diligently through these many long months in making this massive project a reality.

To all people who improve our area and surrounding counties, congratulations on a job well done!

Robert “Bobby” J. Spiers Jr.