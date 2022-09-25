Letter: The benefits of community college

The benefits of community college

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently shared his plan to increase enrollment at Virginia Community Colleges. As a current college student enrolled at a Virginia Community College, I believe there are multiple benefits to attending. The biggest benefits of being a student at a community college are the cost and the flexibility of the classes. Classes are offered online, in person, or a combination of both. Many of the classes include the cost for books and materials in the tuition.

Dual enrollment of high school students was a suggestion to raise enrollment numbers. As the mother of a high school student, I think that offering dual enrollment to more high school students would have many positive outcomes and not just on enrollment numbers at community colleges. Dual enrollment will help high school students save money towards their total educational cost as tuition at a community college is nearly half the cost of a four-year college. It would also provide high school students with a path to finish their degrees at a younger age and enter the workforce highly prepared. A community college education can be a great start into higher education or a way to advance a career.