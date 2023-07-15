The concern should be success for all students
Melissa Miller-Felton’s anger over the Supreme Court’s decision ("Supreme Court ruling stalls ‘racial equity,’" July 6) to ban race as a criterion for college entrance was heartfelt if even a bit self-absorbed. She sees the decision as a slap in the face of “historically marginalized” citizens and clearly believes that the only viable response to the decision, at least for “Black and brown folks” is rage. I disagree.
In the July 2 issue of The Times-Dispatch, George Will reminded us that “In Bakke (1978) and beyond, the court has said racial preferences could not be used to rectify consequences of past discrimination.” The decision, therefore, cannot be objected to on the grounds that a “race” criterion will no longer be used to rectify past discrimination in college admissions. It can only be objected to because “race” will no longer be used to establish campus “diversity.”
Racial and cultural diversity on campus has value in its own right, but defining proper diversity and determining when and where it should prevail is incredibly difficult. How does one know when the right mix on our various campuses and classrooms has been achieved? And if a person's skin color is the reason they're allowed on campus, should they take pride in this?
If the major complaint of those opposing the decision is that it re-imposes a barrier to higher education for persons who are currently disadvantaged in terms of income, family resources, poor schools, etc., then let colleges use these measures as a part of their entrance requirements and let’s see how that works.
In the meantime, we should double down on programs that enhance the chances for success of all students. Our goal must be the creation and funding of the programs that will achieve “racial equity” in terms of educational opportunity.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Richmond
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there's room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Historically, teachers' pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about
$2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Richmond, VA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
#38. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $28,650
- #251 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,050
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,760
- Employment: 1,187,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
Paul.J.West // Shutterstock
#37. Substitute teachers, short-term
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $30,800
- #250 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,720
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,410
- Employment: 374,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Prescott, AZ ($64,310)
--- Appleton, WI ($63,310)
--- Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
Education Images // Getty Images
#36. Library technicians
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $33,660
- #213 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $39,070
- Employment: 73,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)
--- Napa, CA ($57,890)
Unsplash
#35. Teaching assistants, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $35,730
- #79 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $41,170
- Employment: 121,290
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Arecibo, PR ($62,080)
--- Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)
--- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)
Pixabay
#34. Museum technicians and conservators
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $36,530
- #51 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $52,030
- Employment: 10,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)
StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock
#33. Self-enrichment teachers
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $40,920
- #212 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 790
National
- Annual mean salary: $49,230
- Employment: 216,910
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)
--- Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)
Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Tutors
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $47,950
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $41,780
- Employment: 147,100
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)
--- Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#31. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $49,750
- #289 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,130
- Employment: 105,440
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
--- Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
industryviews // Shutterstock
#30. Special education teachers, middle school
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $50,520
- #285 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,860
- Employment: 79,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)
Canva
#29. Elementary school teachers, except special education
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $53,840
- #333 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,670
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,080
- Employment: 1,329,280
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
--- Salinas, CA ($91,280)
The Boston Globe // Getty Images
#28. Special education teachers, preschool
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $55,050
- #67 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $71,970
- Employment: 21,130
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($101,190)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,010)
--- Worcester, MA-CT ($97,900)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#27. Archivists
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $55,160
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $61,880
- Employment: 6,120
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)
Jeff Reed // flickr
#26. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $55,520
- #291 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,780
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,880
- Employment: 592,000
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
--- Yuba City, CA ($94,480)
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#25. Special education teachers, secondary school
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $56,030
- #270 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 940
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,100
- Employment: 145,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
Photographee.eu // Shutterstock
#24. Career/technical education teachers, middle school
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $58,080
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $69,410
- Employment: 11,840
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Fresno, CA ($139,720)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)
Martynova Anna // Shutterstock
#23. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $58,230
- #72 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 210
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,650
- Employment: 38,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#22. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $58,970
- #184 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 430
National
- Annual mean salary: $68,960
- Employment: 84,360
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)
industryviews // Shutterstock
#21. Librarians and media collections specialists
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $59,750
- #164 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690
National
- Annual mean salary: $64,180
- Employment: 127,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)
GaudiLab // Shutterstock
#20. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $62,100
- #61 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $81,730
- Employment: 13,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)
Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr
#19. Curators
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $67,140
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $63,880
- Employment: 11,030
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)
Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons
#18. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $68,910
- #108 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,680
- Employment: 58,480
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)
COD Newsroom // Flickr
#17. Instructional coordinators
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $69,670
- #161 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 970
National
- Annual mean salary: $70,560
- Employment: 184,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Salem, OR ($93,890)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
--- Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)
Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr
#16. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $71,140
- #55 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,990
- Employment: 19,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)
Shane Global // flickr
#15. Education teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $72,960
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $76,990
- Employment: 58,780
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)
Fabrice Florin // flickr
#14. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $75,920
- #100 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,040
- Employment: 68,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)
--- Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)
Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $77,120
- #84 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,980
- Employment: 44,140
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#12. History teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $79,450
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,460
- Employment: 18,590
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)
Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $82,990
- #85 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $89,610
- Employment: 37,600
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)
--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)
--- Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#10. Psychology teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $84,120
- #64 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220
National
- Annual mean salary: $88,390
- Employment: 36,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)
--- Iowa City, IA ($131,770)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)
Fae // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Sociology teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $87,780
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,850
- Employment: 12,550
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)
Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Farm and home management educators
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $92,090
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $58,040
- Employment: 10,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Roanoke, VA ($109,110)
--- Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($93,140)
--- Richmond, VA ($92,090)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#7. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $92,890
- #9 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $91,680
- Employment: 9,040
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#6. Political science teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $94,410
- #25 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,980
- Employment: 14,060
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)
--- Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $94,540
- #29 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,060
- Employment: 20,260
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)
--- Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)
Lucky Business // Shutterstock
#4. Biological science teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $98,200
- #37 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 470
National
- Annual mean salary: $98,710
- Employment: 47,690
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#3. Physics teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $101,280
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $99,480
- Employment: 12,460
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#2. Business teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $106,130
- #61 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,720
- Employment: 79,640
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)
--- Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)
Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock
#1. Economics teachers, postsecondary
Richmond, VA
- Annual mean salary: $135,440
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $124,090
- Employment: 11,790
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)
Syda Productions // Shutterstock