The concern should be success for all students

Melissa Miller-Felton’s anger over the Supreme Court’s decision ("Supreme Court ruling stalls ‘racial equity,’" July 6) to ban race as a criterion for college entrance was heartfelt if even a bit self-absorbed. She sees the decision as a slap in the face of “historically marginalized” citizens and clearly believes that the only viable response to the decision, at least for “Black and brown folks” is rage. I disagree.

In the July 2 issue of The Times-Dispatch, George Will reminded us that “In Bakke (1978) and beyond, the court has said racial preferences could not be used to rectify consequences of past discrimination.” The decision, therefore, cannot be objected to on the grounds that a “race” criterion will no longer be used to rectify past discrimination in college admissions. It can only be objected to because “race” will no longer be used to establish campus “diversity.”

Racial and cultural diversity on campus has value in its own right, but defining proper diversity and determining when and where it should prevail is incredibly difficult. How does one know when the right mix on our various campuses and classrooms has been achieved? And if a person's skin color is the reason they're allowed on campus, should they take pride in this?

If the major complaint of those opposing the decision is that it re-imposes a barrier to higher education for persons who are currently disadvantaged in terms of income, family resources, poor schools, etc., then let colleges use these measures as a part of their entrance requirements and let’s see how that works.

In the meantime, we should double down on programs that enhance the chances for success of all students. Our goal must be the creation and funding of the programs that will achieve “racial equity” in terms of educational opportunity.

John Schuiteman.

Ashland.