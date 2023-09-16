I appreciated Melissa Andrew's column on ageism ("New age discrimination bill represents a giant step forward," Sept. 9). As a senior in her 90s, I have personally experienced a lot of agism in my lifetime. We seem to be aware of the term "racism" or "sexism," but when you mention ageism, you just get a blank stare. Why can't people acknowledge that 60 is really 60 and you can feel really good and go on to have many active years? Whenever I have a serious condition that will hold me back for awhile, I give the surgeon a copy of the small book I wrote about hiking the Appalachian Trail, finishing at 70. Also being invited to be present at MCV reception for first-year doctors wearing my biking outfit, it was fun telling them that unless they were going to be pediatricians, a large number of their patients were going to be in their 60s and quite healthy and active. We need to rethink the ideas we currently have about seniors.