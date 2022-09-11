Letter: The meaning of 'woke'

What does 'woke' really mean?

What does “woke” really mean? The term “woke,” meaning “alert to injustice in society, especially racism,” has been used since at least the 1930s but was only added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017. But within the last several years, the term has been increasingly appropriated by the political right wing and used as an insult to those who might demonstrate the original intent of the word. Apparently, any person or activity that seeks to address or even point out past injustice is guilty of “wokeness.” The “sins” of the woke range from removing the statues on Monument Avenue to daring to suggest that the true history of our country be taught in our schools to eliminating the derogatory name of a beloved football team to taking the names and faces of smiling Black servants from grocery shelves. Seemingly, those who toss out “woke” as a pejorative are threatened by or fearful of any activity that gives dignity to anyone whose race, ethnicity, sex or sexual orientation varies from their own. The same is true for anyone who points out and tries to remedy past injustices. The moral indignation, of course, is driven by their fear that the above-mentioned and similar activities somehow will diminish their personal status in our society. Unfortunately, they don’t realize that any diminution results not from the actions of the “woke” but from their reaction to it.