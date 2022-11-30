Letter: The number of gun-related killings is horrific

The number of gun-related killings is horrific

We are reminded daily, sometimes more often, of the horrors we are going through in this country, the United States of America! The number of unlawful killings is staggering, almost beyond belief. No, it's actually quite believable because it is happening. The majority of this bloodbath is via guns of all descriptions, many of which are actually weapons of war. Yes, weapons of war. The perpetrators are varied, although they often have things in common.

It appears that while many of the "killers" do have things in common, so what? Not much if anything can be done to them until a crime has occurred. People cannot be arrested before a crime is committed or because they "might" kill someone. You gotta wait until it happens!

The only way we can possibly digest these tragedies is with the hope and belief that there are more potential killings that have been prevented than have actually occurred. That prevention must increase, increase, increase.

Please, we have to believe that in order to bring some solace to our souls.

June Hoye.