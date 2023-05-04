The past still lives with us

We are travelers in time. Our memories are time machines that transport us into our past to relive it and hopefully learn from it. We also have at our disposal a rich variety of time machines into the nation's past.

Primary sources such as James Madison's notes on the Constitutional Convention, the journals of Lewis and Clark and the slavery memoir of Frederick Douglass provide immediacy to history. Historical sites are maintained for our benefit. One can visualize two Ohio brothers achieving flight and ushering in a new era at Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. A person can trod the ground of Malvern Hill and Cold Harbor in central Virginia and experience where Americans killed Americans here in America.

Distinguished historians Gordon Wood, Pauline Maier and James McPherson have turned exhaustive scholarship into authoritative narratives that offer boundless information and insight.

There are the documentaries by Ken Burns. "Prohibition" thrusts viewers into the efforts and consequences to curtail drinking. "The Dust Bowl" is a harrowing journey to a time and place in which there was little to drink.

There are museums and historical societies that link the past with the present. Lest we forget, there are living Americans with stories about childhood during the Great Depression, service during wartime and attending segregated schools — or no schools at all.

Authoritarian regimes suppress or distort "time machines" in order to control the narrative and maintain power. Americans are free to pursue, interpret and engage in relentless debate about their country's past.

We should remember William Faulkner's words, which still ring true: "The past is never dead. It's not even past.”

Jack Strafford.

Henrico.