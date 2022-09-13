 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The path to a more perfect Union

The path to a more perfect Union 

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Sept. 17, our country celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution, certainly the most famous political document that begins with the words, “We the People." Back in 1787, many compromises had to be made to secure support for adopting such a document. Fortunately, the original Constitution included a process for its amendment. In the intervening 235 years, 27 amendments have been adopted: all important, many momentous. The Constitution of today stands head and shoulders above the 1787 version.

The rules for amending the Constitution call for strong bipartisan support, as they should. History teaches that the amendment process, in order to be successful, requires fortitude, patience, and respect for our fellow citizens. We should expect nothing less from ourselves as we continue along the path toward a “more perfect Union."

Alan Pollock.

Glen Allen.