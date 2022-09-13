Letter: The path to a more perfect Union

The path to a more perfect Union

On Sept. 17, our country celebrates the signing of the U.S. Constitution, certainly the most famous political document that begins with the words, “We the People." Back in 1787, many compromises had to be made to secure support for adopting such a document. Fortunately, the original Constitution included a process for its amendment. In the intervening 235 years, 27 amendments have been adopted: all important, many momentous. The Constitution of today stands head and shoulders above the 1787 version.