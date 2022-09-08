Letter: The reason school test scores have dropped

Obvious reason behind drop in test scores

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The solutions to the recent drops in test scores and consequent exit of teachers are so obvious that one is reminded of a Biblical quote which states: "You blind guides, which strain out a gnat, but swallow a camel."

The teachers unions closed the schools, forcing unqualified and unequipped parents to become teachers. In the summer of 2020, doctors, medical researchers, and education experts agreed that classrooms were the safest and best place for kids. Teachers are leaving in record numbers for several obvious reasons including poor pay, safety issues, disruptive students, curriculum disagreements, and inadequate supplies, to name a few.

An estimated 300,000 teachers and staff left between February 2020 and May 1, 2022. The solutions should include revamping teacher qualifications for better prepared teachers which focus on quality over diversity, paying for qualified candidates college educations with a promise of five-year contracts to teach, raising salaries commensurate with comparable pay in the private sector, and safe and clean physical plants. The test scores or our students have lagged behind for many years due to many of the aforementioned problems; the difference is that the problems were magnified due to the school closures.

Paula Spraker.