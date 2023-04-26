The region should finance a new ballpark, but how?

A recent editorial by the Times-Dispatch Editorial Board (Want a stadium? Make it a regional effort," April 23) suggests that financing a new ballpark to replace The Diamond should be a regional effort.

I agree with this plan. The only problem is the board doesn’t give any ideas for how to do this. 2003 wasn't that long ago for the counties to forget how the guaranteed $18.5 million to renovate the stadium was eventually lost chasing (as the board appropriately calls) “back of the napkin-swing for the fences” proposals. Since then, they’ve seen the Redskins training camp debacle and a failed plan to build a new coliseum and downtown project (which sounds a lot like the new Diamond plan).

The counties need an incentive to get back in the game. It’s stated that the counties make up 60% of the attendance at the games. “You're welcome” might be the response if this is supposed to be the incentive to help with financing.

The incentive is the tricky part. Offering a percent of the profits won’t work because there probably won’t be any. The project is supposed to take 15 years. If it breaks even after 30 years I think everyone involved would be thrilled. There has to be something Richmond can offer that is more concrete to get the counties involved.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any ideas for this. Virginia Commonwealth University seemed all in on this project but now they are not. The same goes for them. Simply asking "What would it take to get you involved?" would be a good place to start.

Hopefully, something will happen. It was heartbreaking when the Richmond Braves left. My fear is the new ballpark will be built and the only option will be to raise ticket prices. The league-leading attendance figures will then be a distant memory.

John Ashauer.

Richmond.