Letter: The right thing for Virginia and the planet

The right thing for Virginia and the planet

I'm pleased to see that Gov. Glenn Youngkin now understands that our energy must be clean. But I’m baffled that he seems to think there is a special need for “baseload” power — that is, sources that produce electricity at a steady rate around the clock. What actually matters is meeting electricity demand as it rises and falls. Grid operators do that by combining various kinds of generation, including intermittent sources like wind and solar, and calling on energy storage as needed to meet spikes in demand.

Why is this important? Youngkin wants to commit Virginia to expensive new adventures in nuclear energy and hydrogen under the banner of baseload energy. Billions of dollars have been poured into research on small modular nuclear reactors, but they are still in the research and development phase and have yet to prove either their safety or their economic viability — and no one projects they will produce electricity that’s cheaper than today’s wind and solar.

Hydrogen is another hopeful technology with uncertain economics. Hydrogen made from fossil gas isn’t clean, and “green” hydrogen will make sense only when we achieve a surplus of renewable energy.

So “baseload” isn’t just a red herring, it’s potentially a very expensive one, and one that would unacceptably delay our energy transition. Youngkin’s desire for energy that is “abundant, reliable, affordable and, oh by the way, clean” can already be met by embracing and exceeding the Virginia Clean Economy Act’s targets for building new wind, solar and storage. Doing so would, “oh by the way,” be the right thing for Virginia and the planet.

Ivy Main.