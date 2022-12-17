Letter: The statues are gone. What now?

The statues are gone. What now?

Now that the A.P. Hill statue has been taken down, how does the city propose to restore its once beautiful places like Monument Avenue? Before all of this matter started, prominent historians and art experts suggested that the statues remain with interpretive signage explaining the causes of the Civil War. Also proposed was building other works of art showing the injustices and evil of slavery. Native Americans and war heroes could also be memorialized. Not surprisingly, nothing has happened.

Now that millions of dollars in historic art have been removed and stored who knows where, what does the city propose to do? My guess is nothing other than planting some flowers. It will take about $100 million to do the job right. How can the city justify that when its schools are failing, it is dangerously short of police officers and sheriff's deputies, violent crime is skyrocketing and housing is a serious problem, among other issues? Yet, it spent millions to fight the lawsuits and to have contractors remove the statues.

Wait and see. The next step will be to ask the taxpayers of Virginia to pay to replace what the city fathers did intentionally. Wouldn't it have been better to exercise a little proper planning to do what was suggested by the experts originally? It would have been a win-win situation at a much lower cost and brought people together. I guess that's just not how politics works.

Richard F. O'Hare.

Powhatan.