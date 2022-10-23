Letter: 'The Virginia I remember was a proud state'

'The Virginia I remember was a proud state'

I lived in South Central Virginia as an adult for over 25 years — in Petersburg, Chester, Colonial Heights and at Fort Lee, where I retired on my second retirement from U.S. Army Civil Service in late 1997. I had earlier retired from the active Army in 1981.

The Virginia I remember was a proud state: proud of its role in establishing America as a beacon for democracy flashing brightly throughout the world, welcoming the world’s tired, its poor and its huddled masses. Sadly, I no longer see Virginia in that light.

Virginia is seemingly under some sort of evil white-nationalist spell that makes some of its citizens unable to recognize the benefits American democracy provides to all of its citizens. Some embrace conspiracy theories, rationalize abhorrent behavior among their elected officials, diss minorities, and shamelessly categorize attempts to raise the plight of the downtrodden as socialist tendencies.

Gov. Youngkin must have been seized by that evil white-nationalist spell that has fallen on Virginia. How else can one explain his traveling over 2,000 miles to Arizona to support Kari Lake, an election denier who would gladly scrap American democracy in favor of an autocracy. Youngkin has “gone down the rabbit hole." Youngkin is concerned about only one person — himself.

James Stuart Emery.

Former resident, Colonial Heights.