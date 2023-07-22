In a recent letter to the editor ("Obeying cycling laws can be risky," July 5) the writer stated that he felt it was safer to ride a bike against traffic, on the left side of the road, rather than ride on the right with traffic (as the law requires).

There are two reasons why it is safer to ride with traffic. The first is the matter of closing speeds. For example, let's assume that you are riding the bike at 15 mph and the speed limit is 45 mph. If you are riding with traffic the closing speed of an approaching vehicle is 30 mph. This gives cars more time to see you, and go around you with the required minimum of three feet. If you are riding against traffic the closing speed is 60 mph. This gives drivers half the time to see you and move over to avoid hitting you compared to riding with traffic.