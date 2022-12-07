Letter: Think small to increase solar, green energy

Think small to increase solar, green energy

Concerning the recent back-and-forth between Republican Dels. Israel O’Quinn and Terry Kilgore, and Democratic Del. Rip Sullivan of Arlington, in the op-ed pages of this paper: Both viewpoints miss an obvious solution.

To paraphrase, the Republicans want to drill, baby, drill and it’s all coal, all the time; given their locations in the state, that is understandable. Sulllivan wants to go green as soon as possible; given his location in the state, that is understandable. The solution is in the middle.

In college I took an environmental science course where the professor frequently used the idea of “thinking small” in order to reduce pollution. I mention this only to give him his due, as this is not an original idea of mine. Rather than massive solar and wind farms, which have a place, what if the federal government, in conjunction with state governments or even state governments working alone, set up a program whereby anyone who wanted solar panels on their roof could get them for free? By thinking small it would create jobs and reduce pollution. The same approach could be used for small windmills or turbines.

What would be the downside of this plan? First, one side would cry that favored treatment was being given to the other side. Second, if we can’t get people to wear a mask during a global pandemic, a segment of the population won’t take free solar panels or wind mills, either. Third, profits to big energy companies would drop, so there would be push back from the “portfolio over planet” folks.

But a one- or two-year, massive “thinking small” program would move us quite far along toward lower pollution and true energy independence.

Thomas Cox.