Letter: 'This new generation seems to enjoy destroying history'

'This new generation seems to enjoy destroying history'

Monument Avenue in Richmond, once a beautiful avenue with some of Richmond's finest homes and a prime tourist attraction to visitors to our city, has been shattered by the history destroyers of our former Gov. Northam and Mayor Stoney. Their names will go down in history in infamy for the destruction of historical statues of real events that happened in Richmond's and the nation's past. This was done to appease a group of ill-informed citizens who don't want to learn from their past mistakes. It still happened and that will remain the truth. Whether it is taught as a part of Virginia's history remains to be seen.