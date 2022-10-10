 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: 'This new generation seems to enjoy destroying history'

  • 0

In this community service episode of 8@4 we're taking our eight segments and highlighting people, orgs and businesses across the Richmond region having an impact on those facing hardship. Presented by Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter at https://richmond.com/contact-us/forms/letter-to-the-editor/

'This new generation seems to enjoy destroying history'

Monument Avenue in Richmond, once a beautiful avenue with some of Richmond's finest homes and a prime tourist attraction to visitors to our city, has been shattered by the history destroyers of our former Gov. Northam and Mayor Stoney. Their names will go down in history in infamy for the destruction of historical statues of real events that happened in Richmond's and the nation's past. This was done to appease a group of ill-informed citizens who don't want to learn from their past mistakes. It still happened and that will remain the truth. Whether it is taught as a part of Virginia's history remains to be seen.

This new generation seems to enjoy destroying history with their crude graffiti and violent protests along with their racist views. Hopefully a sense of decorum will arise and citizens of this fair city will come together once again.

People are also reading…

Harold Landis.

Midlothian.