Letter: Thumbs down to Short Pump drink plan

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

I am writing in response to the article in Tuesday’s Times-Dispatch about Short Pump Town Center applying for a permit to allow people who have bought alcoholic beverages from a mall restaurant to carry them out and then consume them in the open air areas of the mall. This seems to me to be a very bad idea.

Given the amount of violence that exists in our society today, as well as the extreme prevalence of guns in Virginia, fueling these with alcohol is not wise.  This is not a move that will make me feel safer when I want to go out shopping.

Lyons Burke.

Richmond.