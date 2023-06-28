Thumbs-up for rental inspection program
The city administration is in the process of creating a rental inspection program that the Richmond City Council will vote on in the coming months. As a mother of three, a career chef, a chapter member of Virginia Organizing and a tenant of subsidized housing, I want to share the reasons why I support this program.
As you may know, the understanding of code enforcement and maintaining healthy homes in the city differs greatly if you ask a tenant versus property management. As a tenant who lives in an apartment with mold and faulty appliances, and has had large holes in the ceiling, let me share with you my experience with code enforcement.
Last fall, after a few months working with Virginia Organizing, I started reaching out to city officials to address my housing needs. I contacted the health department for mold testing, and I contacted code enforcement to inspect what were clearly code violations. Luckily, I have people who support me and a determination to navigate these bureaucratic systems.
The problem is, by the time I knew to call code enforcement and had utilized every single resource I had to get management to do its job, my unit was far beyond safe housing. My boys and I were living in a home that was not up to code for months — and still isn't. We need a system in place that proactively inspects apartments. Why does the restaurant I work for get inspected routinely and not the home where I am raising my family?
This isn’t a radical program. It utilizes the resources we already have in code enforcement staff in a proactive way. Thank you, Richmond City Council, for voting in favor of tenants every chance you can.
Cities With the Highest Rental Vacancy Rates
How and where people live saw a drastic transformation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the initial lockdowns around the country aimed at slowing the virus’s spread, society reopened with a large emphasis on remote work and social distancing which led many to
relocate away from city centers. Although some individuals migrated out of densely populated urban areas early on, with many relocating to more spacious and affordable Sun Belt states, a considerable number of people ended up moving to local suburban regions within the same metropolitan areas.
Typical migration patterns changed rapidly, wreaking havoc in the rental housing market. Many people leaving big cities desired to buy their own homes. However, the combination of
historically low interest rates, millennials aging into the stage of life where homeownership is more appealing, and low housing supply created fierce competition in the real estate market, pricing out potential homebuyers. With a greater number of individuals remaining in the rental market, demand for rental units surged while rental vacancies dwindled.
The US rental vacancy rate has been steadily declining since the Great Recession
The U.S. rental vacancy rate—or the measure of rental homes that are vacant in a given area—is facing a long-term decline. After a steady increase in the rental vacancy rate from the 80s through early 2000s, in part the result of
increasing production of new housing units, the housing market crash and resulting Great Recession brought a dramatic reduction in housing investment and a rapid decline in rental vacancies. And although the pandemic produced an initial increase in rental vacancies as many rushed to purchase homes, the effect was short-lived and the downward trend continued through 2022.
The rental vacancy rate is an important economic indicator because it signals the balance between supply and demand for rental homes. When the rate is relatively high, it indicates an abundance of available rental properties, which typically places a downward pressure on rent prices. But with the rental vacancy rate being the lowest it’s been since the mid-80s, competition over available units is fierce and prices are historically high.
Over half of renter households spend at least 30 percent of their income on rent
The result is that many renters have no choice but to designate more and more of their income to rent. In fact, over half of renter households are spending at least 30% or more of their income on rent, and according to the
Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), spending more than 30% of gross income on rent is generally considered unaffordable.
The consequences of unaffordable housing include having less money for individuals to spend on critical needs like food, healthcare, transportation, and child care, as well as being unable to save for critical life events like reducing debt and planning for retirement and family goals. The large percentage of Americans spending significant portions of their paycheck on rent helps explain the
delay in parenthood for many and an increase in the average age of first-time homebuyers from 33 in 2021 to 36 in 2022.
States in the South and Midwest have the highest rental vacancy rates
While the
federal government is attempting to address the housing affordability issue by closing the housing supply shortfall broadly across the nation, the housing problem is affecting certain areas more than others. Locations with lower rental vacancy rates can indicate a dwindling supply of rental units and increased need for rental housing solutions. Western and northeastern states have the lowest rental vacancy rates in the country, with 13 out of 15 states with the lowest vacancy rates belonging to the West or Northeast—all with rental vacancy rates of 4.5% or lower.
Conversely, southern and midwestern states tend to have more vacancies. All 15 states with the highest rental vacancy rates are located in the South or Midwest. Similarly, at the metropolitan level, the South and Midwest are home to 14 of the top 15 highest rental vacancy rates for metros, with the Charleston-North Charleston, SC area leading the nation at 15.3%.
The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. To determine the locations with the highest rental vacancy rates, researchers at
Construction Coverage, a construction and home improvement website, calculated the percentage of rental homes that are unoccupied in Q1 2023. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater percentage of households in occupied housing units that rent was ranked higher.
Here are the U.S. metropolitan areas with the highest rental vacancy rates.
15. Oklahoma City, OK
Rental vacancy rate: 9.4% Percentage of households that rent: 36.1% Median monthly rent: $1,150 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 49.9%
14. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
Rental vacancy rate: 9.5% Percentage of households that rent: 34.4% Median monthly rent: $1,408 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 46.7%
13. New Orleans-Metairie, LA
Rental vacancy rate: 9.6% Percentage of households that rent: 34.8% Median monthly rent: $1,328 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 57.3%
12. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
Rental vacancy rate: 9.8% Percentage of households that rent: 33.1% Median monthly rent: $1,790 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 53.1%
11. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
Rental vacancy rate: 9.9% Percentage of households that rent: 33.1% Median monthly rent: $1,580 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 50.4%
10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
Rental vacancy rate: 10.1% Percentage of households that rent: 28.3% Median monthly rent: $1,496 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 48.9%
9. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX
Rental vacancy rate: 10.8% Percentage of households that rent: 40.2% Median monthly rent: $1,693 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 51.8%
8. Raleigh-Cary, NC
Rental vacancy rate: 10.9% Percentage of households that rent: 32.2% Median monthly rent: $1,644 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 50.0%
7. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
Rental vacancy rate: 10.9% Percentage of households that rent: 32.4% Median monthly rent: $1,162 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 46.0%
6. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
Rental vacancy rate: 11.2% Percentage of households that rent: 35.7% Median monthly rent: $1,077 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 50.1%
5. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
Rental vacancy rate: 11.8% Percentage of households that rent: 24.2% Median monthly rent: $1,816 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 55.4%
4. Birmingham-Hoover, AL
Rental vacancy rate: 11.9% Percentage of households that rent: 29.6% Median monthly rent: $1,254 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 53.7%
3. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
Rental vacancy rate: 12.3% Percentage of households that rent: 38.5% Median monthly rent: $1,511 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 52.3%
2. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
Rental vacancy rate: 12.8% Percentage of households that rent: 32.6% Median monthly rent: $1,716 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 53.2%
1. Charleston-North Charleston, SC
Rental vacancy rate: 15.3% Percentage of households that rent: 29.2% Median monthly rent: $1,804 Percentage of renters that are cost-burdened: 52.5%
