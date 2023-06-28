Thumbs-up for rental inspection program

The city administration is in the process of creating a rental inspection program that the Richmond City Council will vote on in the coming months. As a mother of three, a career chef, a chapter member of Virginia Organizing and a tenant of subsidized housing, I want to share the reasons why I support this program.

As you may know, the understanding of code enforcement and maintaining healthy homes in the city differs greatly if you ask a tenant versus property management. As a tenant who lives in an apartment with mold and faulty appliances, and has had large holes in the ceiling, let me share with you my experience with code enforcement.

Last fall, after a few months working with Virginia Organizing, I started reaching out to city officials to address my housing needs. I contacted the health department for mold testing, and I contacted code enforcement to inspect what were clearly code violations. Luckily, I have people who support me and a determination to navigate these bureaucratic systems.

The problem is, by the time I knew to call code enforcement and had utilized every single resource I had to get management to do its job, my unit was far beyond safe housing. My boys and I were living in a home that was not up to code for months — and still isn't. We need a system in place that proactively inspects apartments. Why does the restaurant I work for get inspected routinely and not the home where I am raising my family?

This isn’t a radical program. It utilizes the resources we already have in code enforcement staff in a proactive way. Thank you, Richmond City Council, for voting in favor of tenants every chance you can.

Abidiya Simms.

Richmond.