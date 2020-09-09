Letter ti the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020: Laziness, disrespect at root of littering problem

Laziness, disrespect at

root of littering problem

Regarding Friday's reprint of an editorial from The Daily Progress in Charlottesville regarding littering, let's not make lame excuses and let's call the root of the problem for what it really is: laziness and a fundamental disrespect for other people's property. Should we be surprised that a society that eschews actual social contact, community service and feels that the world revolves around their individual selves thinks nothing about throwing their refuse on other people's lawns and in public places? After all, hasn't it become "all about me?" Don't tell me the perpetrators who can't be bothered to find the nearest trash can are too consumed with their emotional well-being and physical survival; they just could care less about the consequences of their actions. As long as society continues to be OK with apologizing for criminal behavior — it is, after all, against the law to litter — we will continue to see the trash pile up. Even worse, we will see the continued acts of looting and vandalism prevalent in this past summer's "peaceful" protests.