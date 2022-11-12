Letter: Time for Donald Trump to step aside

Hats off to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears for saying what many former Donald Trump supporters feel. I too supported Trump twice, but I could never find it in my heart to do it again.

Look at what he has done to the conservative party since leaving office. The voters’ disapproval was demonstrated Tuesday by the lack of conservative wins. Yes, the voters have spoken twice and Trump is not the man they want again.

As to the comments of John Fredericks regarding her statements: I believe he underscores one of the major reasons voters do not want Trump. If he does not get his way or someone disagrees with him, personal attacks and castigation of the individual begin. People do not want a spoiled brat as a president and have said so. It’s time to move on and let others come forward. Trump cannot and will not win if nominated. Apparently, he and his base will ensure no one else will, either.