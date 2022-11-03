Letter: Times-Dispatch column on test scores a ‘political ploy’

Times-Dispatch column on test scores a ‘political ploy’

I found Scott Bass’ column (“Politicizing test scores won’t solve the education crisis, Oct. 30) misleading, wrongly focused, and itself a political ploy. He attributes motives to Gov. Glenn Youngkin which he couldn’t possibly know; he never mentions that the previous year’s results were already terrible; he chides the governor for blaming the decline on the Democrats, although Virginia’s disappointing results were from the Democrat-controlled system. Worst of all, and a shame, he neglects entirely the disparities between white, Black, Hispanic and Asian students.

What Mr. Bass fails to ask is: Since validly derived empirical evidence shows that almost all students, white, Black, Hispanic, Asian, are intellectually capable of learning to read, do math, and reason at grade school levels and beyond, why aren’t they? And why are there large cultural differences? The basics of reading and math don’t change from year to year so it can’t be distilled down to a simple reading and writing problem without seriously considering the reasons for year-after-year declines.

So yes, the governor and State Superintendent Jillian Balow should issue an annual State of Education in Virginia report, undertaking an unambiguously honest consideration of all variables that together determine an intellectually capable student’s ability to learn, such as teacher preparation and evaluation; teaching methodologies and evaluation; teaching environments; home environment; parental awareness and participation; and the two most difficult ones, assigning in loco parentis responsibilities to teachers who are woefully unprepared for that task and a shift of emphasis in scholastics away from reading and math to instruction in ambiguous social theories for which, again, teachers and students are woefully unprepared.

The material education issue is: just as equality of rights is meaningless if some people are unequally able to exercise those rights, equality of education is meaningless if some students are unequally prepared to learn.

Norton M. Rubenstein.