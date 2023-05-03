Times-Dispatch editorial masks city’s failures

The recently published “commentary” by the Times-Dispatch Editorial Board (“Want a new stadium? Make it a regional effort,” April 23) was nothing more than a political cover-up for the city of Richmond’s lack of direction and its reluctance to really want the Richmond Flying Squirrels to stay in Richmond. If the editorial was supposed to be fair to all parties, it would have mentioned the history of failure the city has had in such projects. The city went so far as to try to conceal the $500,000 per year payment it had promised the Washington Redskins to host training camp in Richmond. Remember that?

Why did Virginia Commonwealth University suddenly bail out of the deal and announce it was just one of the players now, and not one of the principals? Was politics involved in their decision?

The “board” repeatedly pushed the idea of “regional cooperation,” but I didn’t see where they mentioned that “the region” would share in any of the revenue, or did I miss that? If either two counties were to ante up 25% of the cost, shouldn’t they receive 25% of the revenue the new ballpark generates, including the Squirrels and VCU’s lease payments? It’s only fair.

If I were the Squirrels, I’d be checking for a new location ASAP so they can beat RVA to the punch and be the first to say, “It’s been fun, but ….”

Buddy Cousins.

Ashland.