 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Times-Dispatch editorial page needs ‘more balance’

  • 0

The Richmond Kickers Soccer Club makes for tremendous community entertainment but the club also uses their spare time, and games, to give back and support the community. Segment from 8@4 presented by VCU Massey Cancer Center from the Virginia Wayside Furniture studio.

This is a letter to the editor from The Times-Dispatch opinion page. Submit your letter here.

Times-Dispatch editorial page needs ‘more balance’

I have been a Richmond newspaper subscriber since I came to Virginia in the 1970s. I have watched as the editorial section has evolved from a significantly conservative slant to a more liberal one. Being a conservative myself, this trend has been somewhat difficult for me. But I realize that the state has moved from red to purple, so I try to satisfy myself with the regular George Will columns and the occasional conservative letters to the editor.

I have even submitted several letters myself to try and balance things out. However, I feel that I’m reaching a woke saturation point. The constant barrage of attacks on my conservative values and leaders is truly disheartening.

People are also reading…

Please keep in mind that a substantial percentage of your readers are conservative. A little more balance would go a long way to improving your paper’s credibility and maybe even your subscriber retention rate.

Gerry Seeley.

Midlothian.