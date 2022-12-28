Letter: Times-Dispatch shows bias toward Democrats

Times-Dispatch shows bias toward Democrats

On Dec. 22, the Richmond Times-Dispatch published two politically related opinions/articles. In the article on the 7th District state Senate race [“Former NFL player Aaron Rouse, retired Navy veteran Kevin Adams face off in special election for state senate seat”] the focus of the article was largely on the Democratic candidate, Rouse, and the GOP candidate, Adams, was basically an afterthought. The fact that it was copied from a Virginian-Pilot reporter doesn’t make this RTD disparity any less so.

I guess the opinion piece on Jennifer McClellan’s candidacy for the 4th District Congressional seat [“For Jennifer McClellan, and Virginia, history awaits”] should have been labeled an RTD endorsement rather than an opinion piece. Everyone knows that the Republican candidate, Leon Benjamin, doesn’t have a prayer of winning, but he deserved more than a one-line mention in the article.

To your credit, at least you mentioned the questionable aspects of the “Tim Kaine thumb on the scale Democratic primary” that was held on Dec. 20.

However, this bias favoring Democrats is really no surprise. It’s been evident ever since Lee Enterprises has taken ownership of the paper.

Joe Vitanza.