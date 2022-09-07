Letter: Timing of Richmond parking mandate seems wrong

Timing of parking mandate seems wrong

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I appreciated the letter to the editor about Richmond’s parking mandate, but the timing seems wrong. When I moved to Manchester two years ago, I had hoped to replace my 10-year-old economy car with walking, mass transit and taxi services. Unfortunately, at the moment, my neighborhood is making that impossible.

The post office for my ZIP code is 5 miles away and not on a bus line; the closest major grocery store is 2 miles away. While the latter is easily accessible by bus, returning home with groceries for several days is a deal-breaker. Neighbors with limited transportation are often left with the local dollar store for food and other necessities. I was seriously ill this past year, treatment could not be accessed by mass transit and often I could not go home in a taxi. It was friends, with cars, who helped me out.

The Hull Street area is attracting more restaurants and businesses — just the kind of investment this community needs. And yet city planners are trying to minimize, if not eliminate, parking spots for these businesses and other projects. It seems to be undermining a neighborhood wishing to attract customers from all of the area, not to mention other business ventures.

Richmond is far from alone in wanting to encourage fewer cars. Early solutions are usually funded by government agencies, whether providing extensive, nimble public transportation, coordinating ride sharing, etc. In our society, we don’t give up our cars unless the alternative meets our minimum needs. I don’t see that in my neighborhood and may not for several years. I could see Manchester being an incubator to try novel solutions, but not before more of the needed infrastructure is in place.

S. Moore.