Letter: Tired of divisive politics? Soak in Richmond’s artistic beauty

Tired of divisive politics? Soak in Richmond’s artistic beauty

As Election Day comes and goes, I want to say thank you to the Richmond Ballet for all the joy they bring to their patrons. They have done it again with their most recent program. It inspired us, made us think, showed us the beauty that still resides in the world despite our differences, and generally left us leaving the theater as a community of one mind in loving and being uplifted by the arts.

Being uplifted is not something that has happened much lately, but it is no coincidence that the arts community is at the forefront. And not just the ballet, but our wonderful museums – my favorite is the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts – and our amazing botanical garden, which has outdone itself with fall color this year. I sat for an hour last week just watching the bees to the tune of a babbling brook with the great dome as backdrop. Many of our churches have stunning architecture that graces our skyline and music that connects us with the sublime.

The University of Richmond with its Modlin Center programming is another great asset, along with other institutions of higher education. At Modlin this year I have seen or will see the Steep Canyon Rangers, dance, jazz, a play featuring Mrs. Malaprop’s words from 1775, and an upcoming children’s program that promises to throw us into sensory overload – all at very reasonable prices.

When the going gets tough and the tough don’t get along, try taking advantage of the multitude of arts experiences nearby to uplift our souls and perhaps make us a little kinder to each other. They are abundant and affordable.

Elaine Lidholm.